Gainesville Independent School District, in partnership with Chartwells K12, is handing out free meals to all students.
Free school meals, including breakfast and lunch, are available to those 18 and younger. The program, which began Oct. 1, does not cover snacks and a la carte menu items, according to a press release from Gainesville ISD. Regular meal prices and free/reduced status will resume Jan. 1, 2021.
For students who may be attending school virtually, are homeschooled or are temporarily quarantined, contactless curbside pickup is available Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and includes two meals each day, according to the release. Pickup times at Thomas A. Edison Elementary School, 1 Edison Drive, are 8:45-9:15 a.m. and 12:30-1 p.m. Pickup at W.E. Chalmers Elementary School, 600 Radio Hill Road, is at 1 p.m.
According to the press release, without access to regular nutritious meals, children can suffer long-term consequences, both academically and in overall growth and development.
“School meals provide families with peace-of-mind and ensure they continue to receive the health benefits school meals provide,” according to the release.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food and Nutrition Service extended nationwide waivers for its Summer Food Service Program and Seamless Summer Option through the end of the year or until available funding runs out which is allowing the district to offer students free food.
There are 2,989 children enrolled in Gainesville ISD, according to information recently provided to school board members.
