The process to potentially rename Robert E. Lee Intermediate School is underway.
On Friday, Oct. 2, Gainesville Independent School District spokeswoman Leslie Crutsinger said facility renaming forms were posted to the district's website at www.gainesvilleisd.org.
The forms must be completed and either mailed or dropped off to the Gainesville ISD Administration Building, ATTN: Office of the superintendent, 800 S. Morris St., Gainesville, TX 76240, before Oct. 16.
The renaming of a district facility has been on the Gainesville Independent School District Board of Trustees' meeting agendas since June.
In August, board members approved a policy to rename or name a school building or facility in the district.
During the Monday, Sept. 22, board meeting, members agreed to have Superintendent DesMontes Stewart solicit feedback on a possible name change to the Lee campus at 2100 N. Grand Ave.
Board members agreed that it was important to hear from members of the community.
Robert E. Lee has been a campus name since the 1920s.
According to school board meeting minutes dated Feb. 14, 1929, names for new schools being constructed were discussed. Board members agreed to call the north school the Ben Franklin School and the east school the Robert E. Lee School.
Robert E. Lee opened that same year at 900 N. Grand Ave. At the time, it was considered a neighborhood school for first through fifth grades, the Register previously reported.
In 1996, the district entered into a construction contract for the current Lee campus for fifth and sixth grades. Board minutes from Sept. 9, 1997, state that there was discussion of renaming the campus at 2100 N. Grand Ave., according to an archived Register report. Board members agreed to name the new campus Robert E. Lee Intermediate. It opened in 1998.
According to the district's website, all name proposals will be presented to the school board at the Oct.19 board meeting at the administration building. Nominations will only be accepted with a completed nomination form, the website states.
