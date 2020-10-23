The Gainesville Independent School District Board of Trustees has about a dozen name suggestions to mull over before they decide if they want to rename Robert E. Lee Intermediate School.
Superintendent DesMontes Stewart announced suggested names to members of the school board Monday, Oct. 19. The names were Robbie Lee Bradley Intermediate, Robyn Byars Intermediate, Magnolia Orr Intermediate, Gainesville Intermediate, F.H. Leach Intermediate, Mary Hunter Intermediate, B.P. Douglas Intermediate, Theodore C. Stone Intermediate, Lew Allen Intermediate, Booker T. Washington Intermediate and Glenn and Lois Fry Intermediate.
The name suggestions came from members of the community after the district solicited name proposals on its website. Community members also suggested that the district should keep the name of the facility at 2100 N. Grand Ave. as is.
In addition, the renaming forms also drew new name suggestions for the Gainesville High School baseball field and W.E. Chalmers Elementary School. Those suggestions were Island Sparks Elementary and Locke-Henderson Field, respectively.
The renaming of a district facility has been on the Gainesville ISD board meeting agendas since June.
In August, board members approved a policy to rename or name a school building or facility in the district.
During the Monday, Sept. 22, board meeting, members agreed to have Stewart solicit feedback on a possible name change to the Lee campus.
Board members agreed that it was important to hear from members of the community.
Robert E. Lee has been a campus name since the 1920s.
According to school board meeting minutes dated Feb. 14, 1929, names for new schools being constructed were discussed. Board members agreed to call the north school the Ben Franklin School and the east school the Robert E. Lee School.
Robert E. Lee opened that same year at 900 N. Grand Ave. At the time, it was considered a neighborhood school for first through fifth grades, the Register previously reported.
In 1996, the district entered into a construction contract for the current Lee campus for fifth and sixth grades. Board minutes from Sept. 9, 1997, state that there was discussion of renaming the campus at 2100 N. Grand Ave., according to an archived Register report. Board members agreed to name the new campus Robert E. Lee Intermediate. It opened in 1998.
Stewart said Monday there will be an ongoing conversation at future board meetings regarding any possible campus name change. He also added that the ultimate decision will be made by members of the school board.
Stewart said he doesn't have a timeline on when that decision would be made. He said he didn't want to rush things given the “sensitivity of the topic.”
“Eventually a decision will be made,” he said. “ … I don't want to rush that. I think we owe that to our community. We owe that to ourselves to make sure that we do our due diligence and truly do something that is going to be reflective of GISD moving forward. Not GISD 2020-2021 but GISD 2025, GISD 2030.”
