Bring your pooch and celebrate The Dog Depot at Heritage Park’s fifth anniversary this Saturday, July 17.
From 10 a.m. to noon, there will be contests such as most beautiful dog, “waggiest tail” and dog-human look alike. Organizers said there will be prizes and giveaways at the event on Denison Street.
The park came about in 2014 after a small group of Gainesville residents met to discuss a common interest subject- a place to let their dogs run free, according to a news release.
Following the initial meeting, Katie Brinkley and Frank Mahnich met with Jim Goldsworthy, who was mayor at the time, to discuss the concept.
Goldsworthy reportedly liked the idea. The only caveat was the city would not pay for building the park, according to the release. However, he did reportedly agree that he would help find a piece of city property that would meet the needs of the facility.
The group met with the Gainesville Parks and Recreation Department board multiple times and could not come to an agreement on location before Goldsworthy suggested Heritage Park.
After going through the planning phase and working on donations from area businesses and private entities, the small group’s vision came to fruition.
On July 16, 2016, about 18 months after that first meeting, the park was complete and a dedication ceremony was held to celebrate, the news release states.
