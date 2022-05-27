This year’s Summer Sounds concert series kicks off tonight at 6 p.m. at the Gainesville Farmers Market.
This free annual event, hosted by the Gainesville Area Chamber of Commerce, is a chance for the community to gather with some live music and cold drinks.
The concerts are held the last Friday night of May, June and July.
Tonight’s featured band is Time Machine, along with special guests Blackout Betty and Ragland.
Chris Knight Band will be featured June 24 with special guests Bailey Swaydan and Bad Habit.
July 29 will feature The Wilder Blue and special guests Caleb Michael Band and Colton Hamilton.
The Gainesville Summer Sounds Facebook Page invites people to bring their lawn chairs and come on out.
Organizers would also like to remind visitors that no outside food, beverages or coolers are allowed, but food and drinks will be for sale at the event.
Sponsors of the event include the City of Gainesville, 4U Credit Union, DEF Recycling, Glenn Polk AutoPlex, First State Bank, First United Bank, Premiere Real Estate, the Gainesville Daily Register, the Gainesville Economic Development Corp, Gainesville Parks and Recreation, Hometown Radio KGAF, ORTEQ Energy Technologies, Zimmerer Kubota and Equipment, and Nortex Communications.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.