Local stores are having a highly active holiday season so far this year, with downtown retailers buzzing with customers.
“We've had good days and bad days but mostly good times; most of it has been really good,” said Lana Wiese of Wiese’s — a watch, jewelry and gift shop. “It's nice seeing all the wonderful stores decorated and everybody being around.”
Many events have been staged to increase traffic in the downtown area, such as the Ladies’ Night Out, pushes for this past Black Friday and Small-Business Saturday. The most recent of these was Jingle and Mingle, which happened last weekend.
“Between the Jingle and Mingle and the Ladies' Night, we have had great success with recent events,” said Tara Godi, the owner of Twisted Hanger. “It has been really nice to have it advertised a whole bunch and we have done great with it.”
This year is extra jolly for store owners following last December’s struggle with the COVID pandemic, where it was difficult for people to be in public for in-person shopping. This was particularly frustrating given the rise in online shopping and the convenience of retailers such as Amazon.
“I can understand when there’s a certain item someone wants that you can’t find and some of the stores might not have what you need,” said Wiese. “Still I’m hoping things’ll come back around, and people can get back out and shop.”
While there has been difficulty for local businesses due to online shopping and the pandemic, local shops are still standing strong, attributing the success to local individuals showing their support.
“In 2020, we did really well,” said Tawni Cunningham of MUSE. “It felt like the community made a point to shop local and support small businesses, and this year we are on track to match or maybe even do better.”
Multiple stores in the downtown area are open for their first holiday season and are thrilled by the response that they have received.
“We have had an exceptional first year,” said Rachel Howe of The Ritz. “We’re so excited to keep doing what we’re doing and continuing to grow.”
Some are still trying to get the word out there and are eager to share about what they have going on.
“It gets better each week with people starting to know that we're here,” said Trish Wagner from The Main Street Pub Store. “People were excited about The Pub being open, and we’re glad we could utilize this area.”
“We just opened this past September and got the sign put up today [Monday],” said JoAnn Halliburton of Harper Jane. “We have had so much support from the community, and we’re going to market and getting new stock for the new year.”
