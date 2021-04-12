Northbound I-35 near Farm-to-Market Road 1306 is closed for hazmat cleanup, Texas Highway Patrol Sgt. Mark Tackett said.
Around 7:33 a.m., state troopers were requested to investigate a crash in the area on I-35. Preliminary investigation revealed a 2015 Peterbilt truck was traveling north on the interstate when for unknown reasons the trailer caught fire, according to a press release from Tackett, a Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman.
Tackett said the driver, 61-year-old Guy Mulcahey of Springtown, disconnected the truck from the trailer and moved forward. The trailer was loaded with an epoxy resin which is considered a hazardous material.
Gainesville Fire-Rescue arrived on scene and extinguished the fire.
No injuries were reported at the scene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.