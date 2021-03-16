An investigation into a deadly weekend crash is underway, Texas Highway Patrol Sgt. Mark Tackett said.
Around 3:17 p.m. Sunday, March 14, state troopers were requested to investigate a crash on U.S. 82 in Lindsay, according to Tackett, a Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman.
Preliminary investigation revealed 55-year-old Kimberly Bruce of Cooke County was driving a 2003 F-150 west on U.S. 82 when, for an as of yet undetermined reason, she failed to drive in a single lane and entered the center median.
He said the vehicle struck a light pole and then flipped on its top.
Bruce was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Tackett.
She was wearing a seat belt, he said.
