A 44-year-old Nocona man died in a crash on U.S. 82 on Saturday morning.
About 10:40 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety were requested by the Cooke County Sheriff's Office to investigate a motor vehicle crash on U.S. 82 near Farm-to-Market Road 2739, said Texas Highway Patrol Sgt. Mark Tackett.
Tackett, a DPS spokesman, said the preliminary investigation revealed that Trevor Burns was driving a 1997 Ford pickup westbound on U.S. 82 when for an unknown reason he veered onto the shoulder and struck a John Deere tractor pulling a seed drill.
Burns was pronounced dead at the scene.
Traffic was diverted for about two hours westbound on U.S. 82 to FM 1198 through Myra connecting back to Muenster west of the crash, Tackett said.
Additional information was not available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.