Wintry weather is once again keeping the doors closed for area Texas Department of Public Safety offices.
All DPS offices in the North Texas region will remain closed Thursday, Feb. 18, according to information provided by Texas Highway Patrol Sgt. Mark Tackett. This is the third day in a row they have been closed due to the historic weather event the area has been seeing.
Driver license customers with appointments will be contacted to reschedule.
Emergency operations are not affected by the closure, officials said.
