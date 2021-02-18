The potential for a hard freeze leaving treacherous road conditions overnight will continue to keep area Texas Department of Public Safety offices closed.
All DPS offices in the North Texas region will remain closed Friday, Feb. 19, according to information provided by Texas Highway Patrol Sgt. Mark Tackett. This is the fourth day in a row the offices have been closed due to the historic weather event the area has been seeing.
Driver license customers with appointments will be contacted to reschedule.
Emergency operations are not affected by the closure, officials said.
