A 19-year-old Valley View resident is dead following a Monday afternoon crash, said Texas Highway Patrol Sgt. Mark Tackett.

Tackett said the crash that killed Susan Deaton occurred at 2:48 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16. Deaton was driving a 2007 Ford Expedition north on Farm-to-Market Road 2071 about six miles south of Gainesville at an unsafe speed while trying to negotiate a curve to the left, law enforcement said.

The vehicle ended up exiting the east side of the roadway, “entered a side skid and then began to roll.”

Both Deaton and the passenger, 33-year-old Valley View resident Kevin Thompson, were ejected from the Ford, Tackett said.

Deaton was pronounced dead at the scene by Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Carroll Johnson.

Thompson was taken to Medical City Denton.

Additional details about Thompson's condition were not available.

