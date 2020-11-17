Emma "Sue" Hughs, 87, of Gainesville, went to be home on Friday, November 6, 2020. She was born to John Pearson and Julia Hester (Gudgell) Pearson on July 7, 1933 in Pottsboro, Texas. She married the love of her life, Roy Hughs, on May 19, 1956, and they were happily married for 55 wonderful…