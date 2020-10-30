Early voting was nearing 12,000 votes Friday afternoon — the final day of early voting.
As of 2:12 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, 11,945 people had cast ballots at the Cooke County Courthouse Annex, 112 S. Dixon St., ahead of the Nov. 3 General Election, according to information from Cooke County Clerk Pam Harrison.
The number provided reflects 43% of the county's 27,478 registered voters.
Harrison said voters were coming in “pretty steady” Friday with about four hours remaining to vote early.
While early voting is typically 10 days, this year the early voting period was extended an additional six days by Gov. Greg Abbott to help maintain crowds and slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Harrison asks anyone unsure of where to go vote Tuesday to call her office at 940-668-5474. Voting locations on Election Day are precinct specific, she said.
She also said her office will be closed Tuesday for most non-election related needs.
The Nov. 3 ballot will vary by where one lives but does include federal races, such as the presidential race, state races and county races.
The local elections in May were postponed because of the coronavirus so some voters will also have their pick for who should be on the Gainesville Hospital District Board of Directors, Gainesville City Council or serving on either the Lindsay, Whitesboro, Pilot Point or Slidell independent school districts' board of trustees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.