Area schools are reopening Friday, albeit on delayed schedules, and early balloting will resume at the Cooke County Courthouse Annex.
Thus far, Muenster, Gainesville and Callisburg school district have all announced they will be open, with buses running on two-hour delays. North College Texas College has cancelled classes again for today; however, the remainder of the districts in Cooke County had yet to announce their plans as of 5:30 a.m.
The Cooke County Clerk's office in downtown Gainesville will reopen today for the final day of early voting before Tuesday's state and local primary elections.
Sunny conditions this morning and rising temperatures in the afternoon are expected to melt much of the remaining black ice and slick conditions on local roads, sidewalks and parking lots. By Sunday, highs should return to the 50s and stay there for much of next week.
Register readers should expect to receive their print editions with Saturday's mail, but Friday's e-edition is now available now online.
