Monday, April 19, marks the first day of early voting for area elections.
The following is a breakdown of contested races in the area and where to cast your vote.
Early voting takes place April 19-27. Election Day is Saturday, May 1.
Gainesville City Council
For the first time since 2009, there’s a contested mayoral race in the city. In addition, residents in Ward 2 will have the chance to weigh in on who they want to represent their ward.
Tommy Moore, current Ward 5 councilman and Mayor Pro Tem, is vying for Mayor Jim Goldsworthy’s seat against Angela Williams. Goldsworthy did not seek reelection.
The mayor’s seat is an at-large position. A total of 8,808 people within the city limits are registered to vote, according to Brandy Carr, the county’s voter registrar.
In Ward 2, incumbent Brandon Eberhart is being challenged for his seat by Justin Thompson.
Eberhart was appointed in November 2019 to fill the seat vacated by former council member Steve Gordon.
Thompson is a founding member of the activist organization PRO Gainesville. The group been calling since June 2020 for the removal of the Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Monument that sits on the northeast corner of the Cooke County Courthouse, 101 S. Dixon St.
Thompson, along with co-founder Torrey Henderson and another PRO Gainesville member, Amara Ridge, turned themselves in to authorities at the Cooke County Jail Sept. 3, 2020, on Class B misdemeanor charges of obstructing a highway or other passageway that police say occurred during a march on Aug. 30 the group organized, according to archived Register reports.
There are 1,339 registered voters in Ward 2, according to Carr.
They meet at 6:30 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of each month in the Municipal Building, 200 S. Rusk St.
Early voting takes place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays at the Municipal Building.
Gainesville Independent School District
There are two contested races for the Gainesville Independent School District Board of Trustees.
Joel Najera is challenging Place 4 board member Nathan Dempsey for his seat and Lenny Guillory is facing off with Place 5 board member Brad Cox for his position.
Dempsey was first elected in 2018, according to the school district’s website. Each at-large position is for a three-year term.
Najera made headlines earlier this year when he turned himself in to authorities at the county jail on March 3 after a warrant was issued for his arrest on an online impersonation charge.
Najera is accused of impersonating Gainesville Police Chief Kevin Phillips and Gainesville business owner Blake Anthony Wallace on a GoFundMe fundraiser for PRO Gainesville “with the intent to harm or intimidate,” according to an archived Register report.
Cox is also serving his first term in office, according to the district’s website.
The school board holds a regular meeting at 5 p.m. on the third Monday of each month at the Gainesville ISD Administration Building, 800 S. Morris St.
Early voting is from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays at the admin building.
There are 10,324 registered voters in the school district, Carr said.
Road Runner
The southern Cooke County town of Road Runner has three contested seats to serve on its board of aldermen.
Incumbent Antonia Bartram is being challenged against David Norris for a two-year term for seat 3.
Incumbent Jennifer Allen is being challenged by Lloyd M. Wall Sr. and Tyler Gerwolls for seat 5’s two-year term.
A one-year term for seat 4 is being sought by Stanley Rose and Angel Walker. Seat 4, which was previously held by Bryan Wright, was up last year but nobody ran, according to town secretary Tamera Nelson Whitlow.
Board meetings are held at 7:30 p.m. the second Monday of the month at Pioneer Baptist Church on Cumberland Trail, Whitlow said.
Early voting is 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays at the Valley View Senior Center, 101 S. Lee St.
There are 303 registered voters in Road Runner, Carr said.
Valley View Independent School District
There’s only one contested race for the Valley View Independent School District Board of Trustees.
Alan Kassen and Sara Glascock are both running for Seat 7, according to Valley View ISD business manager Lori Huber. Jason Bewley, who is currently holding the seat, did not seek reelection.
The seat is a three-year term.
School board meetings are usually at 6 p.m. “the first Monday after the 15th of the month,” Huber said. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the meetings are being held at the Bob Andrew Ag Building.
Early voting will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays at the Valley View Senior Center, 101 S. Lee St.
There are 2,595 registered voters in the school district, according to Carr.
