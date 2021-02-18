logo ELECTIONS

Early voting for the Texas House District 68 runoff will resume at 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 19, according to Cooke County Clerk Pam Harrison.

Registered voters can cast ballots for either David Spiller or Craig Carter, both Republicans, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at the Cooke County Courthouse Annex, 112 S. Dixon St.

Friday is the last day to vote early and Harrison said she encourages it in order to avoid a long line on Election Day.

A total of 94 people have voted early so far at the annex, according to Harrison.

Election Day is Tuesday, Feb. 23.

