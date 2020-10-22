For the first time, Cooke County is offering early voting on a Saturday.
This Saturday, Oct. 24, polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Cooke County Courthouse Annex, 112 S. Dixon St.
“We have never offered Saturday voting before,” Cooke County Clerk Pam Harrison said Wednesday.
She said one of the party chairs asked if the county could offer weekend voting this year and a meeting was held.
“The ballot board agreed,” Harrison said.
The ballot board consists of Harrison, Cooke County Judge Jason Brinkley, Cooke County Sheriff Terry Gilbert, Cooke County Republican Party Chairman Chris McNamara and Cooke County Democratic Party Chairman John Angus, the county clerk said.
Harrison said being open Saturday could help with lines. However, she said there hasn't been much of a wait during early voting since it began Oct. 13.
“I feel like it will be steady,” Harrison said of voters coming to the polls on Saturday.
Harrison said she wants to remind voters that straight-ticket voting is a thing of the past.
House Bill 25 passed during the 85th legislative session eliminating straight-party voting, according to information provided by Harrison. It went into effect Sept. 1.
The county clerk also said curbside voting is only for those who cannot physically make it inside the annex. Curbside voting does not cover those who are fearful of the coronavirus, she said.
Harrison did say the voting area is sanitized. Wearing masks are encouraged while voting, but not required.
The ballot will vary by where one lives but does include federal races, such as the presidential race, state races and county races. The local elections in May were postponed because of the coronavirus so some voters will also have their pick for who should be on the Gainesville Hospital District Board of Directors, Gainesville City Council or serving on either the Lindsay, Whitesboro, Pilot Point or Slidell independent school districts' board of trustees.
Through day six of early voting — Tuesday, Oct. 20 — a total of 6,054 people had cast ballots early at the annex which is 22% of the county's registered voters, according to information provided by Harrison. There are 27,478 registered voters in the county.
“Come vote early,” Harrison said. “There's been no long lines. You get right in and get right out.”
Early voting for the Nov. 3 general election is from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. today, Thursday, Oct. 22, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 26-30. Election Day is Nov. 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.