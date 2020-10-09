If you plan on voting in the Nov. 3 general election, vote early, said Cooke County Clerk Pam Harrison.
“Come early vote,” Harrison said. “We have a lot of check-in stations to try to keep the lines down. Can't guarantee that on election day.”
Early voting kicks off Tuesday, Oct.13, at the Cooke County Courthouse Annex, 112 S. Dixon St. Voting hours are weekdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Oct. 30 except for Friday, Oct. 16, and Friday, Oct. 23, when voting hours are extended to 7 p.m. There will also be one day of Saturday voting this year. Voters can come in from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24.
The ballot will vary by where the person lives but does include federal races, such as the presidential race, state races and county races. The local elections in May were postponed because of the coronavirus so some voters will also have their pick for who should be on the Gainesville Hospital Board, Gainesville City Council or serving on either the Lindsay, Whitesboro, Pilot Point of Slidell independent school districts' board of trustees.
Poll workers will be taking extra precautions and sanitizing as much as possible to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, she said. Wearing masks to vote is encouraged, but Harrison said she cannot force someone do so. Should someone show up to the polls without a mask and they feel more comfortable wearing one, they can get one from an election worker, Harrison said.
“We encourage everybody to use hand sanitizer before and after,” she said.
Voters heading to the polls should also be mindful of what they wear or they might be turned away.
Harrison said a voter cannot wear anything — including hats, masks and shirts — with insignia that endorses a candidate, party or measure.
Harrison said her office has mailed out 1,301 ballots by mail. As of Friday afternoon, Oct. 9, 305 had already been returned, she said.
If a voter doesn't feel comfortable dropping their ballot in the mail, they are allowed to drop them off weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Harrison's office on the second floor of the Cooke County Courthouse, 101 S. Dixon St. On election day, Nov. 3, voters can drop off their ballots until 7 p.m., she said.
Anyone doing so is required to show ID, Harrison said. In addition, individuals must sign a voter form. Walk-ins are accepted now through election day, she said.
As of Friday, there 27,300 registered voters in Cooke County, according to county officials.
Don’t forget your ID
Acceptable forms of photo ID are a Texas driver license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety, a Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by the DPS, a Texas personal identification card issued by the DPS, a Texas handgun license issued by the DPS, a United States military identification card containing the person’s photograph, a U.S. citizenship certificate containing the person’s photograph or a U.S. passport.
Except for the U.S. citizenship certificate, which does not expire, the acceptable photo ID must be current or, for voters aged 18-69, have expired no more than four years before being presented for voter qualification at the polling place.
A voter 70 years of age or older may use a form of acceptable photo ID listed above that has expired for any length of time if the identification is otherwise valid.
Voters who do not possess and cannot reasonably obtain one of the seven forms of approved photo ID may fill out a Reasonable Impediment Declaration form and provide a supporting form of identification.
Allowable supporting documentation is a government document that shows the voter’s name and an address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate; a current utility bill; a bank statement; a government check; a paycheck; a certified domestic birth certificate; or a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity, which may include a foreign birth document.
If a voter meets those requirements and is otherwise eligible to vote, the voter will be able to cast a regular ballot in the election.
Voters can check their registration status on the secretary of state’s website at https://teamrv-mvp.sos.texas.gov/MVP/mvp.do.
