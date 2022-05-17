Early voting runs through Friday at the Cooke County Clerk’s office for two local Republican runoffs.
Voters can cast ballots during regular business hours at the office, located on the east side of the courthouse square in downtown Gainesville. Precinct Four commissioner candidates John Metzler and Matt P. Sicking are vying for the GOP nomination to replace Leon Klement, who is running against John Roane for the party’s County Judge nomination to face Democrat Denny Hook in November.
Election Day is Tuesday, May 24.
Precinct Four
Sicking came in first in the March primary with 40% of the vote.
““I was very humbled by the results; I was behind early on in the polls, so it came as a bit of a surprise,” Sicking told the Register. “There are a lot of undecided folks, and before the runoff I need to figure out how to get to them,” said Sicking.
Metzler came in second with 33.3% of the votes, enough to keep him in the running.
“I am privileged and honored to have the voters of Precinct 4 have faith in me to represent them in a runoff for the position. I would be remised if I would not congratulate Mr. Sicking on also being in the runoff.,” said Metzler to the Register. “… I am so proud to live in a country where the voters decide the outcomes of elections to put the most qualified people in office to serve the people.”
The winner gets the seat in November, as there is no Democratic opponent slated for that spot on the Commissioners’ Court.
County Judge
Both Roane and Klement support holding the line on property taxes, as well as the court’s recent push to expand broadband access across Cooke County; however, they differ over the current court’s plans to fix up the Kress Building at California and Commerce streets.
Roane said he would rather see some county offices moved from downtown Gainesville to free up parking and locate them in new construction on the grounds of the Cooke County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with site preparation of a jail expansion in the next decade.
Klement, on the other hand, has defended the $900,000 purchase of the Kress Building, along with plans to move the state’s driver’s license office and some county offices from the courthouse and annex into that building. That plan would allow for the demolition of the current state office to create more downtown parking.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.