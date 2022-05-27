Long gone are the days when a student only had to remember to duck under a desk during a tornado drill.
Now, a parent can ask their child what the plan is during an active shooter situation and in most cases, they'll be as quick to recite that answer as 2+2.
We'd much prefer they be prepared, but it's gut-wrenching that our children have to learn and practice this.
But as we saw Tuesday, this is the frightening reality that we live in — 19 children, between grades second and fourth, dead. Two teachers shot and killed. Many more injured. And the suspected shooter, an 18-year-old man, shot dead by police.
Uvalde, Texas is the latest pin on the map.
Four years before, it was Houston's Santa Fe High School where 10 people were fatally shot. That same year, 17 were killed and 17 wounded at a Parkland, Florida high school.
In 2017, a student and five adults were fatally shot at a California elementary school. Eight students, a teacher and the 26-year-old gunman died at the Umpqua Community College in Oregon in 2015. In 2014, five students, four fatally, were shot by their 15-year-old Marysville Pilchuck High School classmate. Six died at a shooting near and on the campus Santa Monica College in 2013.
A decade ago, it was Sandy Hook in Newtown, Connecticut, where 20 students and six adults died.
Many, many more follow, including the tragically notable ones: Virginia Tech (33 dead including the shooter) in 2007 and Columbine High School (15 deaths, including both shooters) in 1999.
On and on and on, it's been a deadly spiral upward. In 2020, guns were determined to be the leading cause of death in children, according to research documented in the New England Journal of Medicine.
The mortality data used was published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which noted a 30-percent increase in gun-related deaths among Americans up to the age of 19 between 2019 and 2020. Overall firearm-related deaths increased by more than 13 percent. The deaths included suicide, accidental shootings and homicides, which outpaced the latter two categories.
Car accidents are the second leading cause of death in children and teenagers, with drug overdoses recorded at No. 3.
There's no doubt that something needs to be done. Like yesterday.
As to what that something is — gun reform, heightened background checks, more education — if we had the answers, we'd be running for office. Since we don't, we look to those lawmakers and demand that change happen.
We can appreciate the words of President Joe Biden, Gov. Greg Abbott and Sen. Ted Cruz, but with all due respect, all those thoughts and prayers just don't go far enough. Yes, we need to come together, but we need so much more than that. We need action. And until change takes place, it's nothing more than lip service in a long line of carnage.
We don't want to send our kids off to school with a reminder to grab their bulletproof vest along with their lunchbox. School is supposed to be a safe place, both for children as well as teachers.
All the perfect attendance, high STAAR numbers and straight As in the world won't make up for those 21 who perished.
