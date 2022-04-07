The Republican primary for Cooke County Judge has brought up an interesting debate: what to do about parking in downtown Gainesville?
Former judge John Roane believes moving some of the county’s offices on the courthouse square out to the Cooke County Jail property on U.S. 82 makes a lot of sense. There’s plenty of land out there and the necessary construction could be a part of a bigger project to expand the jail, something Sheriff Ray Sappington has told county officials would be necessary in the next several years.
Roane’s contention is that moving all of the tag office and other traffic away from the square would free up space for downtown shoppers. Furthermore, he said people with county business could get in and out of the new offices quicker with dedicated parking on site.
Precinct Four Commissioner Leon Klement will face Roane in the May 7 runoff to determine who gets to run against Democrat Denny Hook. Klement and the current commissioners’ court are working a plan to renovate the courthouse annex and move several county offices and the state’s DPS driver’s license office into the now-vacant Kress Building on the northwest corner of the courthouse square. They purchased the building a year and a half ago with this idea in mind.
The DPS building would be bulldozed to add parking spaces, adjacent to the Main Street lot across from the Cooke County Library. The Main Street parking plan is in motion, as the court is expected to approve the specifications and put the work out for bid this month or next.
Klement defends those plans, saying it made sense to take over the Kress building, as it would require minimal renovation to accommodate county offices. The new parking lots would also help to keep those folks coming downtown on county business to stay and eat or shop.
Both Klement and Roane have pledged to hold the line on property taxes and county expenditures, as any good County Judge should. However, the conflicting plans for parking and offices distinguish the candidates from one another in an important way.
Cooke County Republicans owe it to the candidates and themselves to think over said plans before deciding who to vote for May 7, as their choice is quite likely to win the November election in this very, very Republican county.
