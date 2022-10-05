Muester Elementary Student Council 2022-23
Submitted photo

Fourth grade representatives: Zayley S., Drue C., Karli K., August A.; Fifth grade representatives: Kelson B., Ayla G., Karli C., Claire G., Gunnar R.; Historian: Addison H.; Reporter: Holly K.; Secretary: Stockton B.; Treasurer: Marni G.; Vice President: Hayes F., President: Zec S.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you