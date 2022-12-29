Right out of the gate: Youth to kick off new year with show of 4-H, FFA, FCCLA projects

Kalli Reed competes in the 2020 Cooke County Junior Livestock Show about a year ago. The 2021 show kicks off at 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, with the equine show at the Cooke County Fairgrounds, 1901 Justice Center Blvd.

 Sarah Einselen | Gainesville Daily Register, file

The 2023 Cooke County Junior Livestock Show kicks off with horses Monday morning and runs through the Premium Sale Saturday afternoon at the Cooke County Fairgrounds.

Here’s a day-to-day rundown:

Monday, Jan. 2

9 a.m. — Equine Show check-in

10 a.m. — Equine Show begins

Wednesday, Jan. 4

8 a.m. — Beef heifer and dairy heifer check-in; steer weigh-in

10 a.m. — Dairy cattle show

11 a.m. — Market steer show (or following the completion of Dairy Cattle Show)

Noon-5 p.m. — FCS drop off/check-in at First Christian Church (401 N. Dixon St., Gainesville)

Noon — Poultry Show (breeding poultry followed by market broilers)

1 p.m. — Breeding Beef Heifer Show (or at the conclusion of the Market Steer Show)

Thursday, Jan. 5

7:30 a.m. — Rabbit check-in

8 a.m. — Rabbit Show (Meat pens followed by breeding rabbits)

8 a.m. — Lamb and goat weigh-in/classification (lambs followed by goats)

9 a.m. — FCS Show judging at First Christian Church in Gainesville

10 a.m. — Lamb Show (breeding lambs, followed by market lambs)

Noon — Goat Show (dairy, followed by breeding, followed by market goats)

4-6 p.m. — FCS Show viewing at First Christian Church in Gainesville

4 p.m. — Swine arrival begins (no unloading swine until conclusion of the goat show)

6-8 p.m. — Swine classification/weigh-in

Friday, Jan. 6

9 a.m. — Swine Show (breeding swine, followed by market swine)

9 a.m.-noon — FCS Viewing at First Christian Church in Gainesville

10 a.m. — Shop/Ag Mechanics projects in place; show at 1 p.m.

Noon—1 p.m. — FCS Project pick-up at First Christian Church in Gainesville. All FCS entries must be picked up. Any projects not picked up will be sent with FCCLA sponsor and/or 4-H Extension Agent.

Saturday, Jan. 7

Noon — Supporters/buyers luncheon for registered buyers and sponsors of the Cooke County Junior Livestock Show

12:30 p.m. — United Way Group Photo. All 2023 exhibitors should assemble in the bleachers on the east side of the show ring for a group photo. Exhibitors are encouraged to wear their 2023 show t-shirt.

1 p.m. — Premium Sale

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you