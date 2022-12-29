The 2023 Cooke County Junior Livestock Show kicks off with horses Monday morning and runs through the Premium Sale Saturday afternoon at the Cooke County Fairgrounds.
Here’s a day-to-day rundown:
Monday, Jan. 2
9 a.m. — Equine Show check-in
10 a.m. — Equine Show begins
Wednesday, Jan. 4
8 a.m. — Beef heifer and dairy heifer check-in; steer weigh-in
10 a.m. — Dairy cattle show
11 a.m. — Market steer show (or following the completion of Dairy Cattle Show)
Noon-5 p.m. — FCS drop off/check-in at First Christian Church (401 N. Dixon St., Gainesville)
Noon — Poultry Show (breeding poultry followed by market broilers)
1 p.m. — Breeding Beef Heifer Show (or at the conclusion of the Market Steer Show)
Thursday, Jan. 5
7:30 a.m. — Rabbit check-in
8 a.m. — Rabbit Show (Meat pens followed by breeding rabbits)
8 a.m. — Lamb and goat weigh-in/classification (lambs followed by goats)
9 a.m. — FCS Show judging at First Christian Church in Gainesville
10 a.m. — Lamb Show (breeding lambs, followed by market lambs)
Noon — Goat Show (dairy, followed by breeding, followed by market goats)
4-6 p.m. — FCS Show viewing at First Christian Church in Gainesville
4 p.m. — Swine arrival begins (no unloading swine until conclusion of the goat show)
6-8 p.m. — Swine classification/weigh-in
Friday, Jan. 6
9 a.m. — Swine Show (breeding swine, followed by market swine)
9 a.m.-noon — FCS Viewing at First Christian Church in Gainesville
10 a.m. — Shop/Ag Mechanics projects in place; show at 1 p.m.
Noon—1 p.m. — FCS Project pick-up at First Christian Church in Gainesville. All FCS entries must be picked up. Any projects not picked up will be sent with FCCLA sponsor and/or 4-H Extension Agent.
Saturday, Jan. 7
Noon — Supporters/buyers luncheon for registered buyers and sponsors of the Cooke County Junior Livestock Show
12:30 p.m. — United Way Group Photo. All 2023 exhibitors should assemble in the bleachers on the east side of the show ring for a group photo. Exhibitors are encouraged to wear their 2023 show t-shirt.
1 p.m. — Premium Sale
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.