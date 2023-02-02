Gainesville Municipal Airport is hosting Airplanes and Coffee this Saturday morning at 8:30 a.m.
“It’s an organization that has a bunch of pilots and friends that fly around everywhere,” said Dave Vinton, the airport director. “Once a month, they go to various airports and have coffee and doughnuts … really nice organization, really friendly folks.”
The group is extending the invitation to the community to join them.
“Every aviation organization is about getting more pilots and kids interested in aviation,” said Vinton. “Last time we had 80 to 100 airplanes here … It was a pretty big event; just a lot of nice folks hanging around talking and enjoying looking at other airplanes.”
Hosts are hoping the ice will clear and people will come out and enjoy the day.
“I’m not sure what the weather is going to do as far as Saturday,” said Vinton. “But we’re hoping that we can have a nice turnout and all the ice will be gone.”
