Chalmers Elementary School in Gainesville has a new boss for the 2023-24 year.
Amy Allen has been named Principal, after serving as Assistant Principal there for three years. Principal Brandon Whiten accepted a position as the Principal of S&S Middle School.
Allen has spent her entire 17 years in education at GISD. Before moving into administration three years ago, she taught third and fourth grade at Chalmers and then was an instructional coach for three years serving multiple campuses within the district.
Allen is a lifelong resident of Gainesville and is a proud Gainesville High School graduate. Amy and her husband Derek are parents to three girls: Lily, Layla and Landry.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.