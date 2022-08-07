A former Valley View teacher was recently honored by his peers.
The Agriculture Teachers Association of Texas (ATAT) hosted its annual Professional Development Conference for teachers of agriculture, food and natural resources in-person at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi.
During the award ceremony, ATAT inducted 54 teachers from across the state to its 2022 Texas Hall of Fame, including Bobby Andrew, who taught at Silverlake High School and Valley View High School.
“This Hall of Fame recognition honors the continued commitment of educators like Mr. Andrew who truly makes our students grow into leaders,” said Ray Pieniazek, Executive Director of ATAT. “Agriculture education teachers within the Texas FFA go above and beyond for their students and this community. We celebrate Mr. Andrew’s years of dedication to professional development with this special induction, marking the difference he has made in his students' lives and Texas overall.”
The week-long conference allowed agriculture teachers to discuss developments in curriculum, learn more about industry-based student certifications as well as network with leaders within the agriculture education profession.
