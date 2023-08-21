There are a few annual art shows popping up around Cooke County in the next several weeks.
Gainesville Area Visual Arts will award just over $6,100 in prize money for the 2023 GAVA Fall Art Exhibition Sept. 10-17 in four categories – Traditional, Contemporary, 3D and Photography/Digital Art.
The art show is free to the public and will be open 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. weekends and 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. weekdays. The Opening Reception and Awards will be Saturday, Sept. 9, from 6-8 p.m.
The GAVA Judge this year is Randy Meador. Show Chair Joe Conner said she was “blown away by the outpouring of support from local businesses and individuals wanting to give their own unique awards.”
The public can judge the 2023 Fall Art Exhibition with the People's Choice Award tool. Scan the QR code (or visit the GAVA website) to cast votes using the entry number of favorite pieces in this year's show. The winning artist gets $50 for Michaels, a ribbon and a certificate.
All artists in North Texas and Oklahoma are invited to submit a maximum of four pieces of art to the annual art exhibition at the Santa Fe Depot Museum, 605 E California St. Gainesville. Entry fee for GAVA members is $15 per entry and $20 per entry for non-members. Artists can join GAVA when they submit their art to get the reduced fee. Art submission is Saturday, Sept. 2, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 3, noon-3 p.m. Students are encouraged to enter their art.
This is an open show for original art that has not been shown in the GAVA Fall Art Exhibition in the last four years. GAVA reserves the right to exclude any art deemed inappropriate. For entry forms and additional information please visit the GAVA website www.gainesvilleareavisualarts.org.
This year’s raffle features a digital painting by Milchanowski, a watercolor by Retha Bond, an abstract acrylic by Ashley Holder and a photograph by Christiane Schmidt. The raffle art will be on display during the art show and tickets are 1 for $5 or 3 for $10 – Buyers choose which piece they’d like to win and the four winners will be announced Sept. 17.
Conner thanked Lee Russell/Edward Jones for the Grand Prix Award, Jim Goldsworthy/State Farm for the Best of Show Award and Safran Seats USA Community Involvement Committee for the Theme Award. The complete list of all the awards will soon be available on the GAVA website.
Whitesboro art festival Oct. 28
North Texas Visual Arts Club 2023 Chalk Art Festival is set for Oct. 28 at Godwin Park in Whitesboro.
Whitesboro Park and Recreation is co-hosting the event this year and, as always, the event is open to the public and to anyone of any age who would like to participate.
There are several different techniques to chalk art. All are welcome to join in and show their designs. Entries will be judged by the public and the event starts at 9:30 a.m.
Go to www.northtexasvisaularts. com or email northtexasvisualarts@gmail.com for an entry form.
All artists must be signed in before 10 a.m. the day of the event. Individual artists will have an 8-foot x 4-foot space, and groups will have a 16-foot x 4-foot space. The fee before Oct. 21 are Individual-$10, Groups (up to 5 artists)-$15. The fees the day of are Individual-$20, Groups fee-$25.
Noah’s Ark fundraiser in October
Conner is organizing a fundraiser for a Gainesville animal shelter, too. She and Chad Sykora, the owner of Krootz Brewing Company, are co-hosting an exhibition to benefit Noah’s Ark.
The open themed show is open to any adults or students. Artists will enter the show by purchasing a blank 9 x 12-inch canvas. This will serve as the entry fee for the show. The artist must agree to donate their completed artwork to the art show.
The art will be on display from Oct. 17 - 22 at Krootz. An opening reception is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 17, from 6 - 8 p.m. Food and drinks will be available to purchase.
Each artist will receive a 9” x 12” canvas. Any medium is welcome and each artist is limited to two entries. Entries will be first-come, first-served. Joe Conner Designs and Krootz reserves the right to exclude any work based on appropriateness and/or violation of guidelines.
Go to https://tinyurl.com/3jeuk3ec or find the event on Facebook to sign up. The address for Sept. 28-29 pick up will be sent via email. Once all canvases have been purchased, the show will be closed to additional artists.
Each artist is limited to a total of two entries. Entry fee will be collected via the purchase of the 9 x 12-inch canvas for $10 each. Students (any age from elementary through college) can participate at a discounted entry of $5. Artists will receive their canvas entry upon payment. All work included in the exhibit will be priced at $25, with proceeds benefiting Noah's Ark Animal Shelter.
