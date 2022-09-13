The Cooke County Library will celebrate the freedom to read next week, by having several displays of books that have been banned or challenged over the years. This year’s theme is “Books Unite Us. Censorship Divides Us.”
Banned Books Week was launched in 1982 and is an annual event celebrating the freedom to read. Typically held during the last week of September, it highlights the value of free and open access to information.
Banned Books Week draws national attention to the harms of censorship. The books featured have all been targeted with removal or restrictions in libraries and schools. While books have been and continue to be banned, part of the Banned Books Week celebration is the fact that, in a majority of cases, the books have remained available. This happens only thanks to the efforts of librarians, teachers, students, and community members who stand up and speak out for the freedom to read.
Books are still being banned and challenged today. A challenge is an attempt to remove or restrict materials, based upon the objections of a person or group. A banning is the removal of those materials. Many popular books were challenged or banned at one time, including A Farewell to Arms, The Hunger Game series, In the Night Kitchen, and even the Holy Bible.
Go to http://www.ala.org/bbooks/about or visit the Cooke County Library to learn more.
