Aspiring Eagle Scout Matthew Spaeth is working to reclaim a forgotten spot in Gainesville.
Spaeth, a senior at Sacred Heart Catholic School in Muenster, is a member of Scout Troop 668, needs to complete a project where he learns how to be a leader. For his Eagle Scout Project, he decided to renovate Potter’s Field, a cemetery west of Gainesville.
“It began when I was a freshman. One day on the way home from school, my mom pointed out what at the time looked like just an empty lot on the south side of Highway 82, across from the TXDOT yard,” said Spaeth. “She asked me if I knew what that lot was; I didn’t, and she began telling me that it was actually a very old cemetery and said most people don’t even realize it is a cemetery.”
Spaeth set out to learn more and restore it.
“I wondered about those who were buried there, how many were there, actually how old is it, why does it seem abandoned?” said Spaeth. “I feel that dedicating myself to not only restoring the cemetery, but bringing respect and dignity to those buried there is more than worthy of my Eagle Scout Project.”
The project officially began in May of 2021 with Spaeth presenting his project request to the Cooke County Commissioners Court since the land being owned by the county. He worked with the county to coordinate research of those buried in Potter’s Field, applied for a historical marker and added fencing, a gate, grave markers and other signage to mark it as a cemetery, instead of just a field.
“When I began this project, I actually didn’t think it would take as long to complete,” said Spaeth. “However, getting everything approved from the county is a process, and with COVID and its residual effects, materials and shipments were delayed.”
Even though there wasn’t much visually going on, Spaeth kept the land clean and did the project paperwork.
“During all this time, I was doing a lot of planning, researching, applying for a state historical marker, collecting donations,” said Spaeth. “It is just now that the community is able to visually see the progress on my project.”
Spaeth has learned communication, research, organizational, planning, labor and — most of all — leadership skills.
“When I went before the Commissioners Court in 2021 because the cemetery is owned by the county, it was discussed that it would be wonderful if we could get the community to come together with the county and help me with this project,” Spaeth said. “The amount of support and encouragement I have received has been amazing … The community has shown me so much support with words of encouragement, donations of time, materials and money. It’s really been exciting to have the community get involved with my project.”
Others have helped Spaeth with research on Potter’s Field and the connected Poor Farm, so that he can share it with others. He also secured approval for a historical marker from the Texas Historical Commission.
“After an extensive amount of research and lot help, Cass and Sue Reasor, The Cross Timbers Genealogical Society as well as others, I have been able to answer all the questions I had about the cemetery and so much more,” said Spaeth. “I have learned that there are 27 individuals buried in the cemetery. The first burial took place on April 17th, 1888 and the last being on March 6th, 1915. I have names and some information about the individuals. I plan on having a QR code at the cemetery that visitors can scan with their smartphones and read about the extensive amount of history and information on the Poor Farm that I have compiled.”
Spaeth has more planned and could use some more help.
“Even after I achieve my Eagle Scout Rank, myself and my family plan to continue to work with the county and maintain the cemetery,” said Spaeth. “Throughout my research I have been hoping to find any pictures of the original Poor Farm. Unfortunately, I have not been able to locate any. I am asking if anyone in the community has any photos or information to please contact me.”
People can follow Spaeth’s progress and see his journey so far through the Facebook page — Matthew Spaeth Eagle Scout Project.
