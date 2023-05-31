Chris Bradshaw is Callisburg ISD’s new Superintendent of Schools. Bradshaw, wife Karen and daughter Shelby come to Callisburg from from Maud. He succeeds Don Metzler, who retired at the end of the school year.
Bradshaw takes over Callisburg ISD
- Callisburg ISD photo
