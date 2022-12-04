Contest winners for the seventh annual Gainesville ISD Christmas card design contest have been announced.
Gainesville Junior High eighth grade student Abigail Brewster won first place overall and her art was used to create the cover of the card. Gainesville High School sophomore Aubrie Perkins placed second and her art is on the inside cover.
Additional campus winning art designs displayed on the back of the card were created by Tyler Wolf (sixth grade), Kaydence Pedroza (third grade) and Victoria Delgadillo (first grade).
Students at all grade levels were invited to participate in the 2022 District Christmas card art contest. Under the guidance of the art teachers, hundreds of students entered art into the contest. The art was reviewed at the campus level, and the top designs from each campus were then judged by a district level committee.
One student at each campus was determined the winner for that campus and all five card designs were used to create the 2022 GISD Christmas card.
