Butterfield Stage Players is showcasing the next generation of actors in “Little Women,” based on the book by Louisa May Alcott.
The story follows the lives of the four March sisters, Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy during the Civil War, and the cast is made up of the kids in the advanced youth theatre class at Butterfield.
“The advanced class is made up of youth that have been involved in at least three semesters or summer camps and have been involved in a production here as either cast or crew,” said BSP Youth Theatre Director Shannon Rivoire. “These youth are absolutely amazing and each give a beautiful performance! I'm so proud of the work that they have put into this, and it definitely shows in their performances.”
The first performance was last night (Friday), and there will be performances today at 2:30 p.m. ad 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m.
Rivoire keeps the youth program active to give as many kids as possible the opportunity to be a part of theatre.
“Theatre can be a crucial part of developing a child's self-confidence, social skills, collaboration with others, critical thinking skills, problem solving and effective communication,” said Rivoire. “These skills are extremely important and relevant as youth transition to adulthood.”
The youth theatre program continues next weekend with open auditions for BSP’s Summer youth show, “Peter Pan and Wendy.” Auditions will be Friday, May 19 at 6 p.m. and Saturday, May 20 at 1 p.m. Kids ages seven to 18 (not turning 19 before Aug. 14) can audition. Youth only need to come to one audition and do not need to prepare anything. Performances will be the first two weekends in August.
BSP is also gearing up for its summer youth camp. There will be three groups. Ages seven through 10 will be the mornings of June 5 through 9, and ages 11 through 17 will be the afternoons on the same day.
There will also be an advanced camp June 12 through 16 for kids who have attended the camp, classes or been part of a show before, earning four credits with each activity being one credit apiece.
Camp is $100 for each student and $75 for additional siblings if enrolled before May 31 and $115 and $80 for additional siblings if enrolled after May 31. For more information, contact Rivoire at butterfieldyouth@gmail.com.
While the youth theatre is thriving and active, the main stage is equally busy getting ready for “Shakespeare in Love,” which just held auditions and will open in mid July.
Fish Fest
Thursday night at BSP’s annual Fish Fest, Rivoire was honored with the Russell Schmid Rising Star award.
This is the second year the award has been presented in honor of Schmid, who was heavily involved at Butterfield until his passing. The award honors those who have gone above and beyond for the theatre as Schmid had.
Rivoire was chosen as the recipient this year due to her revitalization of the youth theatre program since 2017, as well as her volunteer work as an actress, stage manager, costume and prop master and many more roles around Butterfield.
“Of course, we’d rather have Russell,” said Rivoire upon receiving her award. “Still, I’m honored to help grow this program.”
BSP also presented its first ever Find the Light Scholarship. This scholarship honors two graduating seniors who were involved in theatre at Butterfield and in their schools and plan on pursuing a degree and career in theatre.
The first two recipients are Melania Denison and Jayelynn Graham. Denison has done a lot of work behind the scenes and is looking at continuing her studies in stage management.
Graham has been seen onstage frequently, most recently at Butterfield last summer in “Mary Poppins” and at Gainesville High School in “Treasure Island.”
“Shannon bought me my first pair of character shoes,” said Graham. “Butterfield has supported me since I first began and I’m glad they’re still supporting me.”
Denison was unable to attend the event.
