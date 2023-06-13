Butterfield Stage Players (BSP) is working toward a building extension.
The general use space would be around 1,000 square feet and will allow Butterfield to do more for the community.
“This facility is going to accommodate us for a lot of reasons,” said Frank Mahnich, a member of BSP’s Board. Mahnich presented the plans to the Gainesville City Council at Tuesday evening’s meeting. “We’re out of space … our productions are getting bigger, and our youth program has grown dramatically.”
Most of the time, the theatre is preparing for multiple shows simultaneously and has more activity than the current space can accommodate.
“Right now, we’re in the process of our summer programs and summer camps … At the same time, we’ve got two productions in rehearsal. One is our next MainStage show, ‘Shakespeare in Love,’ … and there’s the children’s production, ‘Peter Pan and Wendy,’ … and they’re all trying to rehearse in this facility at the same time,” said Mahnich. “This new addition will provide additional rehearsal space.”
In addition to adding rehearsal space, the new facility will allow space for people to congregate before and after shows. BSP will also be able to host other events.
The theatre has recently added a new storage facility and workshop. The new addition will be between the previous addition and Denton Street, next to the parking lot.
“The addition is kind of mimicking the upper level of the building,” said Mahnich. “If you see the work that’s going to be around the top edge of the building there, the larger windows will be reflective of what we already have in the existing facility.”
BSP is located at Denton and Main streets in what used to be a Carnegie Library. For 44 years, the theatre has performed a variety of shows and hosted annual events.
Several years ago, BSP started on a three-phase expansion plan. The first phase included interior renovations to the flooring, bathrooms, stage and other similar updates and repairs. The second phase focused more on being able to create better productions by doing things like adding the new workshop and installing new sound systems that include ADA support. The new facility would be part of the third phase.
These renovations are all being done at no cost to the city or the taxpayers.
“We think it’s going to help bring in business, and it means some tax revenue,” said Mahnich. “We are using all local contractors, spending a lot of money in the city as well.”
However, the property belongs to the city, so the council must approve the plan before construction on the addition can begin. The council will vote on the project at its meeting on June 20.
“Shakespeare in Love” will perform the weekends of July 13 and 20, and “Peter Pan and Wendy” will be the weekends of Aug. 4 and 10. More information will be available closer to performances.
