Callisburg ISD will take another stab at passing a bond this November, the latest attempt by a local school district in the last year to improve its facilities.
It will be the second bond proposal this year for Callisburg, as a similar measure failed on May 7. That bond proposal included replacing many of Callisburg High School’s athletic facilities, plus other building improvements, at a cost of $28.5 million.
Era’s $12.7 million bond was also voted down on May 7. Gainesville school district failed in November 2021 to pass a bond to upgrade aging facilities. Gainesville wanted to renovate the 60-plus-year-old Junior High building and Era’s $12.7 million bond included overdue Americans with Disabilities Act improvements.
The May 7 proposal by Callisburg has been pared down in hopes of making it more palatable to voters, according to Superintendent Don Metzler. The school board voted Aug. 17 to put an $18.6 million measure on the ballot.
“The Board of Trustees determined that the need for many of the items on Proposition A (which included school renovations) were still needed and that the voters were not in favor of building new athletic facilities. They could see by the narrow loss (33 votes) of Proposition A that almost 50% of the voters thought those items were needed,” Metzler told the Register. “When it came to the other two propositions, the board could see that the voters were strongly against building new athletic facilities. Based on review of the vote counts, the board could see that possibly renovating current athletic facilities would be a better route to take.”
Discontent
Local discontent with rising property tax bills has made it tough recently to pass school bonds. Cooke County Precinct Two Commissioner Jason Snuggs recently pointed out that the county is holding the line on its property tax levies.
“People call and complain about their taxes, and I tell them ‘You’re paying the same (county) taxes, you need to call your schools,” Snuggs told his colleagues in August.
In fact, Cooke County set its 2023 rate at 33 cents per $100 of assessed valuation, down eight cents from 2022 and 11 cents below the rate it could have approved by state law.
Meeting times
There will be five meetings and all of them begin at 6:30 p.m. — Sept. 28, Oct. 12 and Oct. 26 at the Lake Kiowa Lodge, Oct. 19 at Callisburg Middle/High School cafeteria and Nov. 2 at the Callisburg Elementary School cafeteria. Additional information concerning the bond is available on the school district’s website www.cisdtx.net.
Commented
