Callisburg school officials are taking steps to beef up their building security ahead of the start of the 2022-23 year, just as members of Texas Police Chief Association offered a list of recommendations to legislators in Austin last week.
“The recent tragedy in the Uvalde school district has prompted the district to do a complete and thorough review of our procedures and plans dealing with school security and safety,” Superintendent Donald Metzler told the Register.
However, Metzler stated that Callisburg ISD won’t wait on the state training to get moving. The district is taking steps to improve the security now, including:
• All exterior doors will be inspected to determine what repairs may be needed;
• All of our security cameras will be checked and repaired or replaced where needed;
• Procedures for allowing visitors into the buildings are being reviewed and enhanced;
• Remodeling the front entrance to the elementary building to enhance security at the entry point, as well as beefing up security at the entrances of all CISD buildings;
• The district’s Guardian Team will complete training this summer to better respond to an active shooter event.
All of this work should be done by the start of school in August.
Metzler stated that the Texas Education Agency is expected to provide help with identifying students who may be suffering from mental issues that might lead to violence for districts to use in the training of staff and parents.
“We will also share any new information for parents as soon as possible,” Metzler added. “Working with parents, we hope that students experiencing serious mental issues will be identified and appropriate resources made available. The district looks forward to this partnership with parents. Working together, we can provide a secure and safe learning environment.”
The state’s police chiefs were adamant with state legislators earlier this week that School Resources Officers, such as the one Cooke County Sheriff Ray Sappington shares with Callisburg ISD, receive Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training, also known as ALERRT.
Cooke County law enforcement agencies are planning a joint response drill in response to the Uvalde murders, as part of the continuing education requirements of the ALERRT program.
Officers said requiring ALERTT would provide greater consistency across the state and ensure that all officers have the proper tools to handle elevated situations.
