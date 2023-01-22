Callisburg Varsity Cheer recently competed in this year’s annual UIL Spirit State Championship. For the first time in the school’s history, the team advanced to Finals at this competition and ended up placing in the Top 10 for 3A D2 —10th overall. “Our squad has been working so hard each year to improve and this year we pushed really hard and this was a huge success for our squad and our district,” Coach Krissie Beck told the Register.

submitted photo