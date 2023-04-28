April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, which is why CASA of North Texas has installed this display on the southwest corner of the Cooke County Courthouse in downtown Gainesville. CASA volunteers come from all walks of life and are offered continuous training and support throughout their time as an advocate. A Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) volunteer works collaboratively with everyone involved in a child’s daily life. This includes working with members of the child’s family, foster parents, teachers, lawyers, and social workers. Then the CASA volunteer reports to the judge and advocates for the child’s best interests. Go to BecomeACASA.org or call the Gainesville office of CASA of North Texas at (940) 665-2244.
MIKE EADS/GDR
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.