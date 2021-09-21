The Cooke County Fair Association hosted a ribbon cutting for its barn on U.S. 82 as part of its 150th birthday celebration Saturday night. (TOP) Gainesville Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Morgan Tobias directs tra-c ahead of the ribbon cutting; (RIGHT) Gainesville Mayor Tommy Moore thanked the crowd of 100-plus for its support of the association; (BOTTOM) Cabie Lamb read a Texas Senate Proclamation secured by her boss, State Senator Drew Springer, and CCFA President David Fogle thanked Cooke County Precinct 4 Commissioner Leon Klement for the proclamation he and his Commissioners Court colleagues passed last week.
top story
CCFA cuts ribbon, celebrates 150th anniversary
- MIKE EADS/meads@gainesvilleregister.com
-
-
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
On September 12, 2021, Leonard Michael Myers went peacefully to be with Our Lord in Heaven, in Gainesville, Texas. He was 70 years old.
Most Popular
Articles
- Brinkley plea hearing set for Wednesday in Cooke County court
- New use for old theater
- Week 4 final scores
- Knights, Eagles set for battle
- Tom Bean too much for Collinsville
- Leopards fall short on homecoming
- Cooke County hospitalizations up; COVID-19 vax rates lag locally
- COMING BACK: M of H on track for Wednesday start
- Lindsay rolls past Valley View
- Callisburg HS Homecoming starts Wednesday
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.