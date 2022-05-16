GRAFORD, Texas — Two things will be new next year in the Graford ISD, with the school board recently shifting the 1A district to a four-day school week.
Superintendent Dennis Holt said the decision to move to a four-day week followed teacher surveys and online public survey in January that drew healthy input.
“We had well over 100 do the survey, and when it came to the feedback I had, it was well over 80 percent that had an interest in it,” Holt said. “The biggest debate was Monday through Thursday or Tuesday through Friday. Monday through Thursday had the majority, so the last board meeting I brought a calendar, and they approved it.”
The 2022-23 school year will start for students on Aug. 8, which is 10 days earlier than this school year began. The new calendar has the same final day as this year’s, May 25.
School bells will ring 15 minutes earlier, at 7:45 a.m., and 15 minutes later, at 4 p.m.
“Our day is really going to lengthen only by 30 minutes overall,” Holt said. “We still have to meet our (state) required minutes — we’re still above our required minutes.”
Holt said he’d discussed the concern parents could have about leaving children home on Fridays, a workday for most, with fellow superintendents. He said those school leaders likened the question to how parents deal with traditional holidays and the summer break.
Graford, a town of 657 located an hour west of Fort Worth, has no child day care, Holt said. The district teaches 320 students.
“We’re hopeful they’ll be be able to adjust and make the arrangements that are necessary,” said Holt, who is moving from the superintendent's job after a decade in Graford.
Reached by email, the district’s lone finalist for superintendent was looking forward to the schedule. Brandon Perry, deputy superintendent at Cleveland ISD north of Houston, predicted the new schedule will have benefits in several school needs.
“As districts across the state struggle to recruit and maintain highly qualified staff, I’m excited that Graford ISD has taken a big step in the right direction by approving a four-day-a-week calendar,” Perry wrote in a reply.
Holt said the district will still feed its students five days a week.
“We are planning to send a sack lunch … on Thursday for kids who are in need,” he said. “So, we have breakfast and lunch for Friday that they can take home on Thursday.”
The change also will save the district on fuel costs arising from buses not running on Fridays.
And Holt sees another benefit, in an era where schools are facing teacher shortages.
“I know it is going to help us with recruiting teachers,” he said. “Right now, we’ve filled all our vacancies at the elementary. … I’m hoping the four-day week helps with retention.”
Holt said he still needs two English teachers at the secondary level.
Under the new calendar, teachers will work a Friday every three weeks. They’ll also come in the Friday at the end of each six-week grading period to work with students who need extra attention, Holt said.
Gordon, Woodson and Perrin-Whitt ISDs already use the four-day format.
“And somebody sent a message that Mineral Wells is putting out a survey to see what their response is to a four-day week,” Holt said.
The Mineral Wells ISD school board has an “information only” item on Monday’s meeting agenda to discuss the four-day option.
No vote will be taken on the matter, which Assistant Superintendent David Carver, Curriculum Director Angie Myrick and Special Programs Director Natalie Griffin are set to outline to trustees, according to the 7 p.m. meeting’s agenda.
Holt said Graford school officials will grade the change it is undertaking between semesters next year.
“They’ll be needing to check their benchmarks, the scores,” he said. “I’m sure they’ll more than likely send out a survey next year to gauge it. We do a mid-year evaluation. So, I see a part in the mid-year evaluation of how it did. And I’m sure Mr. Perry and his administration will be looking for community input, and I’m sure the board members, because they are board members, will get input from the community.”
This article was originally published in the Weatherford Democrat, a sister publication to the Register.
