The Cooke County Library will be a lot louder than normal for the next few weeks while the building undergoes extensive repairs.
The library is receiving a fresh paint job along with new carpet, lobby tile, countertops, desks and sinks. However, the bulk of construction is along the main entryway where workers are removing damaged marble wall tiling.
The commissioner’s court approved funding for the renovations following safety concerns over the marble falling and injuring entering or exiting patrons.
“It’s very heavy,” Library Director Jennifer Johnson-Spence said. “There were some spots that were cracking up on the top, you just don't want it to fall and there'll be somebody’s kid. It doesn't matter what age, you don't want someone to be hit.”
While originally built in 1963, the library received several renovations last year including a new roof and HVAC system. However, officials were unable to find anyone to repair the wall tiling due to an inability to match the antique marble.
“It's the safety of the building. It's the safety of the people who use it,” Johnson-Spence said. “When you can't find someone who can put it back up, it means water damage to a building.”
Several shelves throughout the library are still bare following a water leak earlier this year that damaged books.
Construction has also closed meeting rooms, drastically limiting available space for children’s activities and other daily work.
“We have so many people who come, we've been using this children's area even without summer reading,” Johnson-Spence said.
Johnson-Spence said she did not know when all construction would finish, but was optimistic the meeting rooms would open back up for summer reading classes in the next two weeks.
While construction on the entryway is occurring, visitors can enter the library at marked entry side doors.
“Our goal is to stay open as much as possible for our community,” Johnson-Spence said. “We're here to serve the community.”
