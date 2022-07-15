A trio of local students are headed to Austin next week for the 2022 Texas 4-H Congress.
Cooke County 4-H members participants include:
• Muenster 4-H Club’s Jolie Bryson, daughter of Matt and Jennifer Bryson, will serve in the role of a Delegate to the House of Representatives;
• Lindsay 4-H Club member Joe Fisher, son of Jimmy and Laura Fisher, will serve in the role of a Delegate to the House of Representatives;
• Carly Watson, a member of the Red River 4-H Club and daughter of Kenneth and Jamie Watson, will serve as the Senate Floor Leader of the Judiciary and Juvenile Justice Committee.
Congress is a four-day mock legislative experience for 4-H members in high school. They assume the roles of legislators, lobbyists and press corps to gain a first-hand understanding of how the legislative process works. Each participant writes and submits their own bill to be taken through the legislative process that week. Bills that are written and sponsored by 4-H members focus on issues concerning Texas and Texas youth.
The four-day event begins on Sunday with delegate meetings at the Sheraton Austin Hotel. The event will move into the Capitol Monday and Tuesday for sessions.
“Texas 4-H Congress is the event where 4-H members learn about the governmental processes by writing and debating bills. Of course, the goal is to have your specific bill reach the office of the 4-H Governor so that it could become “law.” This mock legislative event is a great way for experiential learning to happen at its finest,” Texas 4-H Youth Development Program Director, Montza Williams said.
Around 200 youth and chaperones from the Texas 4-H program are expected to attend the event.
