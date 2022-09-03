The Texas State Library & Archives Commission (TSLAC) recently awarded funding to the Cooke County Library under its TexTreasures Grant program. Cooke County Library will provide issues of the Gainesville Daily Register (GDR), from 1947 to 1956 to the Texas Digital Newspaper Program (TDNP) at the University of North Texas Library so that they can digitize the images and make them available on the Portal to Texas History website.
“This 2023 TexTreasures $25,000 grant allows more issues of the Gainesville Daily Register to be digitized. The years that will be digitized during this grant, will cover very important local topics such as the establishment of the Frank Buck Zoo and local community college (NCTC) and the county’s 100 year celebration. Having these issues on the Portal to Texas History website will allow so many people access to this important information,” said Jennifer Johnson-Spence, Cooke County Library Director.
This program will begin in the Fall of 2022 and should be completed by the end of Summer 2023. By having these issues digitized, anyone who has access to the Portal to Texas History website will have access to these specific years.
“TSLAC is proud to support public libraries throughout the state as they deliver critical information services to their communities that support education, access to technology, and workforce development,” said TSLAC Director and Librarian Gloria Meraz.
Grant for children’s collection
The Cooke County Library was recently awarded a grant to increase its inventory of children’s book.
The Texas Book Festival Collection Enhancement Grant will provide eBook and eAudiobook copies of the Texas Library Association’s 2022-2023 Texas Bluebonnet Award Master List digitally through the Libby app. The list consists of 20 books chosen for their diversity, creativity, and quality in children’s books. The books are geared toward children in grades 3-6 but many children younger and older also read them.
The Cooke County Library adds the entire list to its collection each year, but one copy of each book isn’t always enough.
“With all of the local elementary schools encouraging their students to read books from this list, the books get checked out a lot and they often have waiting lists,” states Kimberly Reiter, Associate Director/Children’s Class Coordinator. “I think having the books available on Libby will be a great way for more kids to get to read them. Kids love their digital devices so this is a great opportunity for us to encourage literacy in a way kids can relate.”
The grant will allow the Cooke County Library to add eighteen eBooks, fifteen eAudiobooks, and three Spanish eBooks to its digital collection. The Libby app is available to all Cooke County Library card holders. It can be accessed on a phone, tablet, or computer.
Visit cookecountylibrary.org or call 940-668-5530 for more information.
