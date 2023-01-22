Dolce Canto Children’s Chorus of Cooke County is looking for young singers in grades 2-8.
The choir works on learning proper choral singing, some music theory, and appropriate concert etiquette, all while making lasting friendships. Currently the group includes singers representing Gainesville, Callisburg, Lindsay, Muenster and Sivells Bend ISDs, and has also included students from the area homeschool network.
Dolce Canto is an Italian term meaning sweet (dolce) song or singing (canto). There is no audition process for membership, however there are some attendance and behavior requirements.
The Artistic Director and Founder of Dolce Canto is Susan Beall, who has many years of experience working with voices of all ages. Beall is currently the Director of Music and Children’s Activities at First United Methodist Church. In October of 2019 she put into action her long-time dream of forming a choir for area children and young adults, leading to the formation of Dolce Canto.
The group is accepting new members for the spring semester until Feb. 9. Enrollment will then be closed until the fall semester begins in September.
For more information about the choir, contact Susan Beall at susan@fumcgainesville.org or come to rehearsals on Thursdays at 6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Gainesville. Any individuals or businesses interested in sponsoring the chorus should contact Beall for more information.
