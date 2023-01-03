The Cooke County United Way (CCUW) is taking applications for grants to fund dozens of health- and human-service certified agencies and programs that address community needs year-round.
For funding opportunities, visit https://www.cookeuw.org/funding-opportunities. The application link opens Jan. 5 and runs through Feb. 10. The United Way’s Community Investment Volunteer Committee will review all applications and schedule tours and allocation interviews. An application is required annually for current Partner Agencies. The deadline is 5 p.m. on Feb. 10.
Recipients must provide services within Cooke County. They must be 501(c)3 non-profit health and human service organizations, incorporated and chartered within the State of Texas and have functioned for a minimum of three years to the benefit of residents of Cooke County.
Organizations must comply with all regulations of the state, county and federal government, including the USA Patriot Act and other counterterrorism laws. They must not discriminate in employment, recruitment of volunteers and delivery of services.
All new and returning applicants are required to provide a copy of the most recent IRS 501c(3) determination letter, a copy of the letter indicating that the applicant is organized for charitable purposes under the Texas Non-Profit Corporation Act, a copy of current fiscal budget and/or program budget, a copy of the most recent financial review for a period ending not more than 18 months prior to January of the year in which the application is made, and a copy of the most recent IRS Form 990 for a period ending not more than 18 months prior to January of the year in which the application is made per the following and must cover the same period of time as that of the financial review required above.
Call the Cooke County United Way at 940-665-1793 or info@cookeuw.org for more information.
