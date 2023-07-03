A young couple are helping Gainesville High School (GHS) students with Future Farmers of America (FFA) projects.
MacKenzie Sicking and Caleb Martin provided GHS student Julissa Medina with a heifer last year and coached her in FFA competitions. .
Sicking and Martin both grew up on farms, and Martin was involved in his FFA program in high school. That led them to helping students.
“It originally started out with Caleb … his niece got moved to the Gainesville school district, and we decided that we wanted to get her a pig to show,” said Sicking. “Everyday we were at the barn with her working with her pig and everything.”
It was at the GHS ag barn that the two met Medina.
“Every single time we were in that barn, Julissa made sure she came over and she made us welcome,” said Sicking. “Every day just made it a point to come say hi to us, talk to us, all of that good stuff.”
That encouraged them to offer her a cow from their herd to show.
“At the time, she was only showing goats and we wanted to get our name out there, but we also wanted to help a student out and watch a student succeed in show because we just find joy out of doing that and just teaching them,” said Sicking. “Me and Caleb went and got her her own heifer (named Izzy) and started Julissa’s epic journey with her and she showed her. She just blossomed. She listened to everything we had to say and just took Izzy into her own hands… she showed us that she was so responsible and that she loved what she was doing and she was taking it very seriously.”
“Toward the end of my sophomore year, they offered me a heifer,” said Medina. “They asked me if I wanted to show one of his heifers for my junior year. So I took the offer and Caleb and MacKenzie have gone above and beyond not just for me, but everybody else in the program.”
The two continued to work with Medina in showing animals and in helping her to build her confidence.
“She started out so shy and didn't really want to talk a whole lot, and we finally got her to crack out of her shell and she's been so great,” said Sicking. “She works so hard. We never thought that a 16-year-old girl would have such a high drive to do the things that she's doing. Her animals come before anything else. … It’s just been awesome watching her. She's just she goes and goes and goes. She takes as she absorbs everything that we teach her and she shows it out in that show room and she shows awesome showmanship skills, and she’ll help anybody that asks for her help. Even though she might not be able to do it, she will always encourage everybody.”
Through Sicking and Martin’s encouragement, Medina was elected president of the FFA group at GHS.
“We had officer applications for FFA, and I really wanted to become president of my chapter,” said Medina. “Throughout my whole application process, my essays, my letters and all that stuff, they were there to help. MacKenzie was there to help me through it all. She helped me write my essay. She helped me answer my questions. She helped me fill out my application. Then at the banquet when they were announcing officers, I got the position as president and if it wasn't for them, then I know it wouldn't have been possible.”
“I think that is the most perfect position for her because of the things that she's learned the things that she does in her FFA chapter,” said Sicking. “She has done so amazing.”
Through their encouragement, Medina is planning on studying to provide those same opportunities to other students.
“After high school, I do want to attend college so I can major in agriculture, education and become an ag teacher,” said Medina. “I want to pay back to other students what I've received from my ag teachers and my sponsors, all the help. I want to be able to help other kids with their animals and just keep being a part of the FFA Organization itself.”
The couple’s support goes beyond Martin’s niece and Medina, and the couple have helped many others in the program with whatever they need.
“It doesn't matter the species of animal, even if it's not a heifer. They'll be there to help all of us. They'll haul us to like smaller shows, so we can go compete and practice with them. And they'll, they'll be there to support me, no matter what the situation is,” said Medina. “They've just they've made a huge impact on like me and my program overall. Just because I know I can rely on them whenever I need anything throughout the program. I'm going into my senior year, and they offered me a second heifer. And I said yes. So now I'm showing two of his heifers. And they've been there every single day. They're up here at least four times a week, helping me making sure of their behaviors and are well-behaved.”
At the end of last school year, the GHS FFA chapter recognized Sicking and Martin for their work with the program.
“It was definitely not expected from me and Caleb; they surprised us at the FFA awards banquet,” said Sicking. “The students chose who they thought deserved those awards for helping … That honestly mean so much because it lets us know that our action aren’t going unnoticed.
This upcoming school year, Sicking and Martin are providing three more heifers for Medina and two other students.
“This year, they are now sponsoring three students that without that opportunity would not be able to show,” said GHS Ag teacher Tracy Cofield. “That opens doors for students who want to participate and want to get to show, that without that help, wouldn't be able to do it. They've got the drive, they've got the want to and sometimes they just don't have the finances to do it. With them helping sponsor, these three individuals are going to get opportunities for scholarships and just learning basic responsibility.”
“It's kind of cool watching kids that have never grown up around cattle take these cattle and make them their babies pretty much, and they have just done so awesome,” said Sicking. “They have worked their butts off with them. They come up every evening. They work with their cattle in 100 degree heat. They don't let anything stop them from working with them … It's just been so awesome to watch all these kids be able to work and be able to actually win ribbons and banners that shows everything, and you could tell that they appreciate it too, but it's just so awesome watching them excel and learn all these skills, everything that they wouldn't have gotten the chance to do any other place.”
