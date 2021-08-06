The Agriculture Teachers Association of Texas (ATAT) has added two local educators to its Texas Hall of Fame.
ATAT hosted its annual Professional Development Conference in July for teachers of agriculture, food and natural resources.
During an award ceremony at the conference, ATAT inducted 25 teachers from across the state to its 2021 Texas Hall of Fame, including Tammy Glasscock, who taught at Pilot Point High School, and the late Tommy Jack (T.J.) Davidson, who taught at Cooke County College and North Central Texas College.
Glasscock was commended for her commitment to her students.
“If you were to reach out to former students, colleagues and administrators, I’m certain they would all have the same things to say about Tammy Glascock,” said her nominator for this recognition. “I would imagine you would hear anecdotes about the number of hours she worked. They would tell you that she would drop anything to help anyone no matter where they were from or if she had even met them. They might mention that Tammy inspired them, taught them, helped them determine their path in life, and still to this day keeps in touch with them.”
Davidson was remembered for both his smile and his classroom approach.
“For T.J. Davidson, there was no question that his students have always come first. This was clearly demonstrated by his dedication to student learning but also by seeing that finances need not be a barrier to enrolling in college,” said his nominator for this recognition. “Mr. Davidson’s students described him as always having a big grin on his face that was masked with a more somber and serious classroom face.”
Inductees are known as well-rounded professionals that have proven their success with FFA activities, in the classroom, as well as community involvement, according to the news release issued by the association.
“Without educators like Ms. Glasscock and Mr. Davidson, ATAT and Texas FFA wouldn’t be where they are today,” said Ray Pieniazek, Executive Director of ATAT. “Our agriculture education teachers spend countless hours in professional development to better serve our students and prepare them for their future. We thank them for their years of service, and we honor their commitment with this Hall of Fame recognition.”
