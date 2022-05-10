Ruben Dominguez is the new Principal of Edison Elementary, according to a Tuesday press release from Gainesville ISD spokeswoman Leslie Crutsinger.
Dominguez succeeds Pablo De Santiago. “Mr. De” served as Principal at Edison for eight years of his 30-year career in education.
"I feel blessed and honored to be serving the Gainesville community as the new Principal of Edison Elementary. This will be my 13th year in education, and my ninth year as an administrator,” said Dominguez in the press release.
“I began my education career as a Spanish teacher and prior to education I was in the United States Marine Corps where I served in Operation Iraqi Freedom. My beautiful wife and I have four amazing kiddos and we are passionate about serving others and having a positive impact on the next generation.
“I am very excited to get to know all of our students and staff, and I look forward to partnering with the families of Edison Elementary to have an outstanding school year!”
