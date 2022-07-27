Valley View FFA Member Carson Dugger won the recent Texas FFA Work Ethic essay contest. She is one of 14 winner in the state, and got a chance to meet broadcaster Mike Rowe during the FFA state convention in Fort Worth last month. Her essay was centered around livestock and welding in Agricultural Mechanics.“I’m not sure how many actually entered, but it was open to the entire state and I was one of 14 chosen,” Dugger told the Register. “I was so excited. I couldn’t believe I actually won.” Dugger (below, center) graduated from Valley View High School in May and plans to go on to college study science.
