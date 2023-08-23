Tate Dudley, a member of Circle Ten Council, Boy Scout Troop 605 and a senior at Pottsboro High School, developed a library for the Learning Tree Preschool in downtown Gainesville. He is completing this community service project to achieve the rank of Eagle Scout.
Scouting has been a part of Dudley’s family heritage for multiple generations.
“My grandfather, Don Dudley, along with his brothers were Boy Scouts in rural Alabama beginning in the 1940s. My father, Jeff Dudley, and his brothers were members of local Longhorn Council, Troop 659 in Gainesville,” said Dudley. “My journey in scouting began in 2012, when I joined Cub Scout Den 61 in Pottsboro, Texas.”
As Dudley looked for a potential Eagle Scout Project, he knew he wanted to do something that honored his scout grandfather, as well as his grandmother.
“I wanted to honor my grandparents, Don and Jane Dudley, for their service and dedication to their church and community. My grandfather passed away in 1993; however, from the time my grandparents joined First United Methodist Church (Gainesville) in 1966, until his death he served in numerous capacities in the Church and Scout Troop,” said Dudley. “My grandmother, Jane Dudley, continues to be a loyal servant and serves the church in numerous capacities. Presently, she serves as a member of The Learning Tree Preschool Board and has for the past 30 years.”
The Learning Tree Preschool has been a ministry of FUMC since 1981, developing as a faith-based preschool for three- and four-year-olds. The director of the Learning Tree, Amanda Lee, helped Dudley identify a project.
“Mrs. Lee advised that each classroom had its own collection of books. Also, books and reading materials were spread through two storage areas and needed to be organized for ease of use,” said Dudley. “After some discussion, the obvious solution was to create one large, consolidated library.”
“This is allowing the Learning Tree to have its own library for children to pick out their books they want to read for the day,” said Lee. “It also makes it a lot easier on the teachers to find books that go along with the lessons they are doing for the day.”
With the project decided, Dudley reached out to Keith Otto with Keith’s Custom Cabinets in Gainesville to guide him in the design and construction. Otto worked with Dudley to draft preliminary drawings and taught Dudley and his fellow Boy Scouts how to use the tools to make the shelves.
“Mr. Otto generously gave of his time, patiently explaining to each of us safety measures while using power tools, as well as how to construct the shelving. I learned the tedious process and hard work it takes to be in his line of work,” said Dudley. “Mr. Otto helped teach me to pay attention to the small details because they matter in the grand scheme of things. It was an amazing experience working with him and I am so grateful for his help.”
Then Dudley worked with local painter Robbie Graves on painting the shelves.
“Mr. Graves explained cautionary measures that are taken while applying various paints,” said Dudley. “He also demonstrated and instructed how to operate a paint spray gun and explained the required steps to achieve a professional paint finish.”
After the shelves were built and painted, it was time to move the shelves into the Learning Tree.
“For safety purposes, the shelving was anchored to the walls,” said Dudley. “Bob Bloom and Gary Sutton from FUMC were critical in their guidance of safety issues and anchoring the shelving to the walls.”
The construction portion of the project was complete, and it was time to organize the books. Local girl scouts, friends and family helped categorize over 1,000 books. Dudley is incredibly thankful for everyone who aided him in this project, including Lee, Otto, Graves, Bloom, Sutton and FUMC Reverend Adam Spore.
“I would like to note how overwhelmed I was by community members willing to contribute their time and talents to this project,” said Dudley. “I would also like to thank my fellow Boy Scouts of Troop 605, along with the Scout leaders whose guidance and encouragement were instrumental in the completion of this project.
Dudley attributes much of his success in scouting to his family, many of which are fellow scouts.
“Scouting is a way of life and reinforces the core values and morals of my family,” said Dudley. “I will be the third scout in my family to achieve the rank of Eagle Scout. My cousins, Justin Felderhoff and Matthew Spaeth, have also earned this achievement. Similarly, my sisters, Malyn and Blair Dudley have earned the Girl Scout Gold Award.”
Dudley takes great inspiration from his family, seeing his achievement as a reflection of them. In addition to his paternal grandparents, cousins and sisters, Dudley made sure to also include his maternal grandparents.
“Our achievements are also a tribute to my maternal grandparents, Walter and Celine Bartel, who reside in Muenster,” said Dudley. “Their example of service to others along with strong family values, enduring work ethics and a commitment to community has been an inspiration and a template for their children and grandchildren.”
Dudley is proud of all he has been able to do through scouting, and he encourages others to get involved as well.
