An aspiring Eagle Scout spent much of July at the City of Gainesville’s sewer plant – of all places.
Nick Wolf, a Gainesville native, worked around a family vacation to fix up the shooting range housed on the plant grounds for local law enforcement officers. He replaced tabs on the target stands, planted distance marker posts and fabricated a few portable pieces for the officers to use in live fire training.
“Those tabs that hold the cardboard … were completely shot up – probably 90% of them were gone. So we bought tabs and we welded them on,” said Wolf, a junior at Lindsay High School. “We made these posts and routed the numbers in them and then, just on Saturday, we had scouts help us cement those and dig the poles and everything. And then we also built this consumer barricade, which you shoot behind to kind of practice shooting and different angles.”
Nick got the idea from his dad, Scott, a Cooke County probation officer. Scott carries a sidearm as part of his job. He said he’s never had to draw it on duty, but he does have to do regular firearms training just like city police, state troopers and county sheriff’s deputies.
Nick pitched his idea to Gainesville Police Chief Kevin Phillips, who welcomed the offer.
“It’s a huge help,” said Phillips. “It doesn’t just benefit the Gainesville Police Department, it benefits all law enforcement officers in Cooke County … the targets were in need of repair. We’re not down here real often, so it’s kind of out of sight, out of mind.”
Service
Scouting is a big deal in the Wolf family. Scott was not a Scout growing up, but his three boys – Nick, older brother Ryan and younger brother Jacob – are all Eagles, or about to become Eagles. He said Nick and his brothers learn valuable lessons from being part of the 6% of Scouts nationwide who eventually earn Eagle status.
“There’s a lot of community service involved,” said Scott, who has been a probation officer for a dozen years. “It gives them leadership skills – they plan the work and they coordinate the work. I was here for guidance, but it was Nick’s project.”
Nick, who began as a Cub Scout in second grade, sees a lot of the same benefits for himself, his brothers and other Scouts.
“I think it really kind of builds character, you know what I mean? They kinda teach you all the great values and how to be a good person,” he said. “Community service is a big thing as is helping out your community. That kind of thing, society lacks these days.”
Nick’s Eagle status is pending a routine review, but he and his dad are confident that this project will pass with flying colors. His focus is turning now to his junior year at Lindsay, where he plans to play football and baseball, and run track. He said he plans to pursue a career in firefighting after high school.
Mike Eads is the Editor of the Gainesville Register. He can be reached at meads@gainesvilleregister.com or (864) 356-1036.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.